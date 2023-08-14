Sandra Stuart Purchases 3,000 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Stuart purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.06 per share, with a total value of C$36,180.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 184,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$11.65 and a 12 month high of C$40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$873.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.