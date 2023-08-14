Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandy Spring Bancorp

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,421.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $23.84. 116,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SASR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

