Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0149

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $6,625.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.30 or 0.06280909 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,440,342,825 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,707,802 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

