Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.22

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.24. Sasol shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 79,939 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sasol Trading Down 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth $36,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Sasol by 15.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sasol by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 152,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.