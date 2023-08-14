Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 15,436 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 220,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,186,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $236.15. 164,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.43. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

