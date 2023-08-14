Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 37,180 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,077 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,333 shares of company stock worth $300,454 and sold 43,218 shares worth $4,122,807. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $103.76. 409,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,840. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

