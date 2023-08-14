Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.59. 573,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.72.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

