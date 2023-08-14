Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $14.57 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $288.08. The company had a trading volume of 466,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average is $283.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

