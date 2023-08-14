Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CARR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.95. 1,731,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

