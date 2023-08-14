Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.6% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 31,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,782,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,792,000 after buying an additional 742,302 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 54,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.89. 11,784,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,729,781. The company has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

