SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.33.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $230.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.40. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

