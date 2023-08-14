SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 759.8 days.

SBI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.02. SBI has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $22.15.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

