Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 599,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

