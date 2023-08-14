Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

