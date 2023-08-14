Scotiabank Increases Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
