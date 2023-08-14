Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 2.9% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Seagate Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.20. 622,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,676. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

