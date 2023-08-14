Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 837.1% Higher This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 955.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 837.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $99.62 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004938 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019866 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017602 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013920 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,355.03 or 0.99996582 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.