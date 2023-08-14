Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 8.7 %
OTCMKTS SEIGY opened at $5.74 on Monday. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.
About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.