SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $23,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SentinelOne Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. 4,381,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,462. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
