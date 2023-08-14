Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF opened at $1.79 on Monday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.