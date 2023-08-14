SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.0 days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of SHAOF opened at C$93.74 on Monday. SHIMAMURA has a one year low of C$93.74 and a one year high of C$93.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$93.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.74.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

