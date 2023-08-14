Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,290,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 28,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $55.98. 6,515,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,600,307. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

