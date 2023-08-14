Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Declines By 16.9%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $216,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,784.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $239,305.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,578.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,087 shares of company stock valued at $475,266. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

AMRK traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,933. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $836.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of -0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $42.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

