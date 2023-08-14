Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Rises By 10.2%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 1,301.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 313,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth about $322,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRTS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.86. 2,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,189. The stock has a market cap of $266.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

