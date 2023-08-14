Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Rises By 10.2%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of DRTS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.86. 2,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,189. The stock has a market cap of $266.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
