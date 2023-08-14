Short Interest in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Decreases By 30.0%

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance
Shares of ALOR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.57.
Institutional Trading of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $103,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 1,303.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $516,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.
Read More
