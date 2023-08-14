Short Interest in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Decreases By 30.0%

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of ALOR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth about $103,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 1,303.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth about $516,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.