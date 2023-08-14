Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Decreases By 24.8%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Anghami

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anghami during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Stock Performance

Shares of ANGH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.14. 2,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Anghami has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.