Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Drops By 14.4%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,775. The firm has a market cap of $790.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Gregory Levin bought 1,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Levin bought 1,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

