Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declines By 33.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 791,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 110,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. 63,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,347. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

