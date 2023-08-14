Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Decreases By 44.8%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.52.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

