Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Decreases By 16.4%

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.34. 958,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,167. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,770,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

