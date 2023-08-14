Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Increases By 11.1%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 962,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 67.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,984 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bunge by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bunge by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 774,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

