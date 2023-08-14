Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Decreases By 26.3%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZFD. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. 1,010,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.04.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

