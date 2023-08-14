Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Rises By 39.7%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Camber Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CEI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. 4,515,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,757. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Camber Energy
About Camber Energy
Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.
