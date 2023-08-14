Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Rises By 39.7%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. 4,515,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,757. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

About Camber Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at $159,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 437,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camber Energy by 44.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.