Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Drops By 25.5%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF remained flat at C$9.83 during trading on Monday. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.62.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

