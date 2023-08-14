Short Interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Increases By 37.0%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CI&T Trading Down 1.9 %

CI&T stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. 124,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

