Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Expands By 46.8%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $299,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,888,612. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 212,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,147 in the last three months.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $33.96. 13,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,462. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 172.79%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.