Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 41.9%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 2,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,414. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

