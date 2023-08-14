Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Drops By 33.3%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CNDB opened at $10.47 on Monday. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Concord Acquisition Corp III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,939,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $4,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $4,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

