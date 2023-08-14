Short Interest in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Increases By 45.3%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DTST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 59,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,329. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

