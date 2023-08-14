Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Drops By 18.0%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ DRMAW opened at $0.03 on Monday. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
