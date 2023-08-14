Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Decreases By 44.0%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DIISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 173 ($2.19) to GBX 166 ($2.11) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.09) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.71.

OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $7.86 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

