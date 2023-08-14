Short Interest in dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Grows By 42.9%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based marketing platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

