Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Increases By 50.6%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,100 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $178.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,627. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.65.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

