Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Grows By 31.3%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGTYF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EGTYF

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

About Eguana Technologies

Shares of EGTYF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 3,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,512. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.