Short Interest in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Rises By 40.8%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 418,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,925. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 64.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.