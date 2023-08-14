Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Decreases By 33.6%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.4 days.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of June 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.
