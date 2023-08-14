Short Interest in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Rises By 40.0%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

