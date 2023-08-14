Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Decreases By 18.5%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $49.44 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

