Short Interest in HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Declines By 16.9%

HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HYZON Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HYZON Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,690 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in HYZON Motors were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HYZNW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. HYZON Motors has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

