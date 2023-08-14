Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 27.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 7,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

